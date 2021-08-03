Insider Selling: QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) CFO Sells 162,126 Shares of Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 162,126 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $3,722,412.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kevin Hettrich also recently made the following trade(s):

Get QuantumScape alerts:

On Monday, August 2nd, Kevin Hettrich sold 162,126 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $3,689,987.76.

On Monday, May 24th, Kevin Hettrich sold 162,126 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $4,045,043.70.

QS traded down $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,827,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,613,520. The company has a current ratio of 62.45, a quick ratio of 62.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.11. QuantumScape Co. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $132.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.90.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 14.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.