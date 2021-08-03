Insider Selling: Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSA) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSA) insider Ben van Beurden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,456 ($19.02), for a total value of £72,800 ($95,113.67).

Shares of RDSA opened at GBX 1,464.40 ($19.13) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £114.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44. Royal Dutch Shell plc has a one year low of GBX 878.10 ($11.47) and a one year high of GBX 1,718.36 ($22.45). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,423.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is presently 1.27%.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

