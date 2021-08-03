Insider Selling: Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Major Shareholder Sells 15,566 Shares of Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) major shareholder Jack W. Schuler sold 15,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $32,688.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:SLNO traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $1.03. 1,269,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,118,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.05. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $3.36.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 195.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 633,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 419,061 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 30,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 108,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

