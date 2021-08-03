Insider Selling: Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Major Shareholder Sells 248,115 Shares of Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) major shareholder Jack W. Schuler sold 248,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $282,851.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNO traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.03. 1,269,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,118,579. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $82.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 195.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 633,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 419,061 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 15.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 108,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

