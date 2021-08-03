Insider Selling: Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Major Shareholder Sells 248,636 Shares of Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) major shareholder Jack W. Schuler sold 248,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $300,849.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ SLNO traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $1.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,269,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.45. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $3.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.05.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 269.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 26,971 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 30,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

