Insider Selling: Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Major Shareholder Sells 258,300 Shares of Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) major shareholder Jack W. Schuler sold 258,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $761,985.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

SLNO stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.03. 1,269,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,118,579. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $3.36. The company has a market cap of $82.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.05.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLNO. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 269.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 26,971 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30,576 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the period. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

