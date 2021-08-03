Insider Selling: Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Major Shareholder Sells 29,723 Shares of Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) major shareholder Jack W. Schuler sold 29,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $60,932.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of SLNO stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.03. 1,269,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,118,579. The company has a market capitalization of $82.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $3.36.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLNO. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 269.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26,971 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

