Insider Selling: Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Major Shareholder Sells 35,231 Shares of Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) major shareholder Jack W. Schuler sold 35,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $74,337.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,269,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,579. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.45. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $3.36.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLNO. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 195.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 633,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 419,061 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 30,576 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 15.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 108,234 shares during the period. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

