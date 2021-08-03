Insider Selling: Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $161,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ TNDM traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.99. The stock had a trading volume of 507,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,538. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -227.61 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $141.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.66 million. On average, research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TNDM. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

