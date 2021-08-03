Insider Selling: Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $161,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ TNDM traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.99. The stock had a trading volume of 507,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,538. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -227.61 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $141.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.66 million. On average, research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.
About Tandem Diabetes Care
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.