Insider Selling: The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) CFO Sells 45,672 Shares of Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 45,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $2,228,793.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,028,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,188,701.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CG stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,659,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,381. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.48 and a 12-month high of $51.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.73.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 52.35% and a return on equity of 26.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CG shares. raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 297.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

