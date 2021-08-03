Insider Selling: The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) COO Sells 41,273 Shares of Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) COO Christopher Finn sold 41,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $2,014,122.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 766,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,425,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG traded down $1.64 on Tuesday, hitting $47.89. 4,659,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,381. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.48 and a 52 week high of $51.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.73. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 52.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.82.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,386,000 after buying an additional 10,214 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

