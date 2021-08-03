Insider Selling: The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) EVP Sells 5,591 Shares of Stock

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $756,518.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.34. 3,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.97. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $143.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.29.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.04%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,118,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 63,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after buying an additional 23,830 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. 85.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

