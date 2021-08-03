Insider Selling: The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Insider Sells 3,153 Shares of Stock

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) insider Brian E. Padden sold 3,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.53, for a total value of $912,888.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $4.33 on Tuesday, hitting $295.90. 34,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,359. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $213.63 and a 12-month high of $293.19. The company has a market cap of $77.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

SHW has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.39.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHW. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.