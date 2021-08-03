Insider Selling: Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Sells 81,973 Shares of Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel sold 81,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $1,168,115.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,555.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Holger Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 30th, Holger Bartel sold 60,727 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $848,356.19.

On Friday, May 21st, Holger Bartel sold 30,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $503,700.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Holger Bartel sold 9,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $167,960.00.

TZOO stock traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $13.15. 124,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,841. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.71. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The company has a market cap of $151.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 657.50 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 133.26% and a net margin of 1.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Noble Financial upgraded Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelzoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TZOO. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the first quarter worth $1,314,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the first quarter worth $866,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Travelzoo by 27.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 49,940 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelzoo in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Travelzoo in the first quarter valued at $209,000. 31.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

