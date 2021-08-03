Insider Selling: UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) CEO Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $3,342,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of UDR stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $55.13. 1,218,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,233. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.81. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,102.82, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.76.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is 71.08%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UDR shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.08.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in UDR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 422.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 727.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 37.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 1,136.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

