Insider Selling: Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) General Counsel Sells 5,750 Shares of Stock

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of VRRM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.22. The company had a trading volume of 373,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -126.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $89.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.24 million. Analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth about $1,551,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth approximately $875,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 895,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,012,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 551,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 16,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.