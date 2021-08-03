Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) COO Sells 721 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) COO Thomas Netzer sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.06, for a total transaction of $174,525.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Netzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Thomas Netzer sold 9 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.60, for a total transaction of $2,768.40.

Shares of NYSE W traded up $7.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,048,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,907. The company has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24 and a beta of 3.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.77. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.09 and a 52 week high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.69. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 102.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Wayfair by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on W shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Wayfair in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Wayfair from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $327.66.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

