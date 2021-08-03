Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) COO Sells 721 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) COO Thomas Netzer sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.06, for a total transaction of $174,525.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Thomas Netzer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 16th, Thomas Netzer sold 9 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.60, for a total transaction of $2,768.40.
Shares of NYSE W traded up $7.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,048,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,907. The company has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24 and a beta of 3.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.77. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.09 and a 52 week high of $369.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 102.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Wayfair by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on W shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Wayfair in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Wayfair from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $327.66.
Wayfair Company Profile
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?
Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.