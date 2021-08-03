Insider Selling: Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) EVP Sells 3,220 Shares of Stock

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) EVP Stacy Peterson sold 3,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $551,328.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

WING traded up $2.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,619. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $112.47 and a one year high of $177.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.02, a PEG ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.81.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.38%.

WING has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $168.00 price target (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $157.97 price objective on shares of Wingstop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.59.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 760.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 291.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 694.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

