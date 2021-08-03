Insider Selling: Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) SVP Sells 359 Shares of Stock

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $62,146.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of WING stock traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,619. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.81. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.47 and a 12-month high of $177.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.02, a PEG ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.38%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 94,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 21,729 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth $1,912,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,755,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $223,309,000 after acquiring an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $481,818,000 after acquiring an additional 339,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,070,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird set a $157.97 price objective on shares of Wingstop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.59.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

