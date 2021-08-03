Insider Selling: Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) CFO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $40,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

James A. Barnes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of Wrap Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $45,240.00.

Shares of Wrap Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.90. The stock had a trading volume of 218,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,061. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.70. The stock has a market cap of $261.84 million, a P/E ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.49. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $11.10.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Wrap Technologies had a negative net margin of 350.05% and a negative return on equity of 44.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wrap Technologies, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Wrap Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Wrap Technologies in a research report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRAP. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Wrap Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Wrap Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new position in Wrap Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wrap Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet.

