Insider Selling: Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) CEO Sells 84,894 Shares of Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) CEO Ying Du sold 84,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total transaction of $12,272,276.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ying Du also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Ying Du sold 83,858 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.70, for a total transaction of $14,733,850.60.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Ying Du sold 101,648 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $17,909,361.12.

ZLAB stock traded up $2.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.52. 473,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,031. Zai Lab Limited has a 52-week low of $72.42 and a 52-week high of $193.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.64 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.16.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). The business had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Zai Lab by 50.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 17.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZLAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.85.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

