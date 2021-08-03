Insights Network (INSTAR) Trading 9.1% Higher This Week

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 48.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Insights Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0422 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Insights Network has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. Insights Network has a total market cap of $8.30 million and $412,012.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00063013 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00015489 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $309.60 or 0.00808807 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00094244 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00042472 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 286,475,419 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

