Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Given New $116.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $103.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s previous close.

NSP has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.73.

Shares of NYSE NSP traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.30. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,085. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.97.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $442,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,611 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,189.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,600 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $1,435,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,647.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,058 shares of company stock worth $6,315,317 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSP. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the first quarter worth $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Insperity by 24.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Insperity by 52.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Insperity during the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Insperity during the first quarter valued at about $320,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

