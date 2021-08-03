Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) released its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Insperity had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 271.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NSP opened at $98.90 on Tuesday. Insperity has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.97. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

In other Insperity news, SVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $442,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,189.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,563,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,058 shares of company stock valued at $6,315,317. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insperity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.90.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

