Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist from $115.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NSP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.40.

NYSE:NSP traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.63. 991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,085. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.97. Insperity has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $101.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Insperity had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 271.01%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Insperity will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $442,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,189.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $1,691,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,058 shares of company stock worth $6,315,317 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Insperity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,658,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Insperity by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,778,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,668,000 after acquiring an additional 622,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Insperity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,525,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Insperity by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,469,000 after acquiring an additional 222,761 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Insperity by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 376,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,537,000 after acquiring an additional 216,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

