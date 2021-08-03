Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 25.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insperity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.73.

NSP stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.30. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,085. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Insperity has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $101.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.97.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Insperity had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 271.01%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Insperity will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $442,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,189.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $1,691,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,058 shares of company stock worth $6,315,317 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Insperity by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Insperity by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Insperity by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Insperity by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Insperity by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

