Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.06% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 693.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE INSP opened at $186.82 on Tuesday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.41 and a 52 week high of $252.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a current ratio of 13.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.89 and a beta of 1.64.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The business had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.45.

Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

