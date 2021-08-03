Insula Reaches Market Capitalization of $613,384.73 (ISLA)

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. Insula has a total market capitalization of $613,384.73 and approximately $8,630.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insula coin can currently be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001647 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Insula has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.66 or 0.00386656 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000204 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000063 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001229 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $335.38 or 0.00872299 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 60.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Insula Coin Profile

Insula (CRYPTO:ISLA) is a coin. Insula’s total supply is 1,047,337 coins and its circulating supply is 968,823 coins. The Reddit community for Insula is https://reddit.com/r/Insula_Cryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Insula’s official website is www.insulainvestments.com . Insula’s official Twitter account is @insula_im and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Insula

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insula should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insula using one of the exchanges listed above.

