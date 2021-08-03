Insured Finance (INFI) Trading 4% Lower This Week

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One Insured Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0515 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and $312,694.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00045882 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00103150 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.01 or 0.00145201 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,905.66 or 1.00059964 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $321.80 or 0.00849466 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,868,689 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

