Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Acquires 4,099 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.4% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,608,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,011,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 172,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 107.3% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $2.81 on Tuesday, hitting $405.14. The stock had a trading volume of 591,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,976,057. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $295.04 and a 1 year high of $406.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.85.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

