Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Boosts Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.7% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 222.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,898,000 after purchasing an additional 19,577 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,286,000 after buying an additional 7,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $4,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $366.72. 2,629,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,562,940. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $260.11 and a 1 year high of $368.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $350.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

