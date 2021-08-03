Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $3.46 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,290 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 1.0% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,045,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,095,000 after buying an additional 160,355 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,675,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,038,000 after purchasing an additional 366,601 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,572,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 1,289,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,309,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,069,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,142,000 after buying an additional 103,223 shares in the last quarter. 37.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.40. 398,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,494,015. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.03. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

