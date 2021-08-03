Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $9.39 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,719 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 2.7% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $309,731,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,031 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,719,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,814 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,267,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,300,000 after buying an additional 2,428,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,850,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,024 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSV remained flat at $$82.38 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,791. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.99 and a fifty-two week high of $83.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.26.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

