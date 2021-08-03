Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,093,537 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,716 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $61,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $53.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $217.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.12.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.81.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

