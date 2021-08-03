Intelligent Trading Foundation (ITT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $299.00

Intelligent Trading Foundation (CURRENCY:ITT) traded up 29.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Intelligent Trading Foundation coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Intelligent Trading Foundation has a market capitalization of $30,151.51 and $299.00 worth of Intelligent Trading Foundation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Intelligent Trading Foundation has traded up 39.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Intelligent Trading Foundation alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00062346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00015308 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $308.44 or 0.00804064 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00093775 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00042413 BTC.

About Intelligent Trading Foundation

Intelligent Trading Foundation is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2017. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s total supply is 11,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,814,899 coins. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official website is intelligenttrading.org . Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official Twitter account is @ITT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Intelligent Trading Foundation is /r/intelligenttrading and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official message board is blog.intelligenttrading.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Intelligent Trading platform leverages artificial intelligence to provide personalized trading alerts to users. ITF is an Ethereum-based token that allows the token holders to pay all subscription fees on the ITF platform. 25% of the subscription fees collected from ITF's users are burnt, creating a deflationary currency. “

Intelligent Trading Foundation Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Intelligent Trading Foundation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Intelligent Trading Foundation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Intelligent Trading Foundation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Intelligent Trading Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Intelligent Trading Foundation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.