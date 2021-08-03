Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.98

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$19.98 and last traded at C$19.95, with a volume of 2904426 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IPL shares. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$19.45 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, CSFB set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.13.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76. The company has a market cap of C$8.56 billion and a PE ratio of 21.55.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$697.20 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inter Pipeline Ltd. will post 1.1488477 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. Inter Pipeline’s payout ratio is 51.78%.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile (TSE:IPL)

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.