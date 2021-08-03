Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of ($1.02) Per Share

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) – B. Riley issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.02) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.91.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ICPT. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.05.

Shares of ICPT opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.76. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.88 and a 1 year high of $55.59.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

