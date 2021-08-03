Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) PT Raised to $22.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its price target hoisted by analysts at B. Riley from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.80% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.26.
Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.88 and a fifty-two week high of $55.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.76. The stock has a market cap of $576.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.51.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 122,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Intercept Pharmaceuticals
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.
