Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) PT Raised to $22.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its price target hoisted by analysts at B. Riley from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.80% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.88 and a fifty-two week high of $55.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.76. The stock has a market cap of $576.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.51.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.91. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 122,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

