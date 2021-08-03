InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 10,699 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 103,789 shares.The stock last traded at $64.79 and had previously closed at $65.93.

IHG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.68 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 304.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile (NYSE:IHG)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.