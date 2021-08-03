InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Stock Price Up 6.2%

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) shares rose 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $70.12 and last traded at $69.44. Approximately 2,583 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 190,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.60. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.07.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. InterDigital had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $82.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.97 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.22%.

In other news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $90,398.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,919.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in InterDigital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 406.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 532 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in InterDigital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 79.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

