Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 93,403 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.75% of Interface worth $5,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Interface during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interface during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interface during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interface during the first quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interface during the first quarter worth approximately $303,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

TILE stock opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $857.46 million, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 2.05. Interface, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $17.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.37.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $253.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.70 million. Interface had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.48%.

Interface Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

