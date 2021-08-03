Interfor (TSE:IFP) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.58

Shares of Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$26.58 and last traded at C$26.02, with a volume of 454284 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.56.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$47.00 target price on shares of Interfor in a research note on Monday, May 31st. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Interfor from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$61.00 target price on shares of Interfor in a research note on Monday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Interfor from C$54.00 to C$40.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$31.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$28.96. The firm has a market cap of C$1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.83 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$849.31 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Interfor Co. will post 5.7677602 earnings per share for the current year.

About Interfor (TSE:IFP)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

