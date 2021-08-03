International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) PT Set at GBX 255 by UBS Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) has been assigned a GBX 255 ($3.33) price target by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 204 ($2.67) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 256 ($3.34) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 220.38 ($2.88).

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at GBX 172.22 ($2.25) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.54 billion and a PE ratio of -1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 186.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 226.60 ($2.96).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

