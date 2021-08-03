International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from $75.00 to $77.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.50.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ICAGY traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.84. The company had a trading volume of 230,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,033. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.38. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.
About International Consolidated Airlines Group
International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
