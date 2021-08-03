International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,500 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the June 30th total of 355,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 718,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ICAGY traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.84. 230,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,033. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.21.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ICAGY shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.50.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

