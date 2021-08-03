International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Position Raised by Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 643.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,851 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances makes up 2.6% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $4,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

IFF traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,253. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $151.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.42. The company has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 54.04%.

In related news, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.09.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.