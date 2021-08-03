International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 613,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,838 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.16% of International Paper worth $33,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of International Paper by 15.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,153,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,495,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109,887 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in International Paper by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,896,000 after buying an additional 2,147,254 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Paper by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,166,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,642,000 after buying an additional 232,569 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,852,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,368,000 after buying an additional 684,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,099,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $57.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.14. International Paper has a 52-week low of $33.92 and a 52-week high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. Equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 73.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stephens raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

