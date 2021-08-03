International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Short Interest Update

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the June 30th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $68,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,164 shares in the company, valued at $945,459.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 7.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 0.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 8.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. International Seaways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NYSE INSW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.40. 2,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,519. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.83. International Seaways has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $22.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $460.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.28.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $46.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.98 million. International Seaways had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 15.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Seaways will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.47%.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

