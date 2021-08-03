Internet Computer (ICP) Price Hits $38.70 on Major Exchanges

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for approximately $38.70 or 0.00100888 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $5.30 billion and approximately $200.35 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00045467 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.35 or 0.00141687 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,575.20 or 1.00565156 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $323.63 or 0.00843687 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 471,593,728 coins and its circulating supply is 136,899,214 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars.

