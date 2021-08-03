Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $30.13

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.13 and traded as high as $32.00. Internet Initiative Japan shares last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 1,101 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Internet Initiative Japan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Internet Initiative Japan Inc provides Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and network-related equipment sales services in Japan. It operates through two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company offers mobile communication and remote access/telework services; WAN/network services, including SDN, multi cloud network, closed connection, internet VPN, SEIL, remote access, and wireless LAN; leased line and broadband services; IIJ DNS platform, and domain name registration and maintenance services; IIJ access ID management, dial-up access, and IIJ IPv6 fiber access services; and security solutions for network, mail, Web, endpoint, ID management and authentication, and security assesment/consulting.

